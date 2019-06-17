Ronald Jones putting disappointing rookie season behind him

AP

Ronald Jones didn’t get many snaps or carries his rookie season. It was not what the Buccaneers expected when they made him a second-round choice . . . or what Jones expected.

He expects more this season.

“Last year, it was definitely disappointing for me for myself and from a team standpoint,” Jones said, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. “Definitely, for me, it’s about getting on the right track. We have a new system, a new staff, [and] we’re trying to make our mark in here.”

Bruce Arians called Andre Ellington, Peyton Barber and Jones an “OK backfield.” A new start with a new staff certainly can’t hurt Jones.

Whether that means more chances remains to be seen, but, unless Jones is injured, it would be hard for him to have fewer snaps and touches than last season.

He played 90 offensive snaps and 92 on special teams in nine games, gaining only 77 yards from scrimmage and averaging 1.9 yards per carry with one touchdown.

“The offense is a lot more free,” Jones said. “I think we’re able to play within ourselves and be ourselves. I like it a lot. For me, it’s fun. They’re all great coaches, but I think just for me, I’m starting to put all the verbiage and everything together.

“I’m definitely ready and I can’t wait to get the most of those opportunities, but I’ve just got to show them that I can be a dependable player and they can count on me in critical situations.”