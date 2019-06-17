Saints have had “some conversations” with Michael Thomas on new deal

AP

After the Saints announced agreement on a contract extension with defensive end Cameron Jordan last week, head coach Sean Payton said that he expects wide receiver Michael Thomas will be the next Saints player to get a new deal.

Payton also said that the team and Thomas “probably have already begun discussions” about an extension. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis confirmed that was the case during an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio without saying much else about where things stand.

“Yeah, listen, we’ve had some conversations, and I like keeping that close to the vest until there’s something to report,” Loomis said. “Look, we love what Mike’s done for us. He’s a fantastic player, one of the best at his position in the league, and hopefully we can keep him as a Saint for a longtime as well.”

Thomas, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, said last month that he’s “pretty certain that everything will get taken care of” in time to ensure he stays in New Orleans.