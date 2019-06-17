Tom Brady rakes in another $2.35 million in royalties

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a grossly below-market deal when it comes to football earnings. When it comes to earnings for jerseys, video games, and trading cards, he earns more than anyone else in the league.

According to Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, Brady raked in $2.35 million in NFLPA endorsements, based on the union’s most recent filing. That’s over and above his individual earnings from deals with companies like UGG and UnderArmour.

Brady saw his extra earnings drop from $2.5 million for the last calendar year, but he’s still at the top for all players. Coming in second for the current years is Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose $2 million nearly matches his $2.025 million salary for 2019.

Raiders receiver Antonio Brown finished in third place, with $1.5 million. Other notable earners include Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who made $1.156 million, and Jets quarterback, who made $1.04 million.

Brady’s earnings don’t begin to bridge the gap between his current NFL playing contract and the on-field money earned by other players. His popularity underscores that he could be (and should be) getting more.