Tom Brady rakes in another $2.35 million in royalties

Posted by Mike Florio on June 17, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a grossly below-market deal when it comes to football earnings. When it comes to earnings for jerseys, video games, and trading cards, he earns more than anyone else in the league.

According to Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, Brady raked in $2.35 million in NFLPA endorsements, based on the union’s most recent filing. That’s over and above his individual earnings from deals with companies like UGG and UnderArmour.

Brady saw his extra earnings drop from $2.5 million for the last calendar year, but he’s still at the top for all players. Coming in second for the current years is Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose $2 million nearly matches his $2.025 million salary for 2019.

Raiders receiver Antonio Brown finished in third place, with $1.5 million. Other notable earners include Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who made $1.156 million, and Jets quarterback, who made $1.04 million.

Brady’s earnings don’t begin to bridge the gap between his current NFL playing contract and the on-field money earned by other players. His popularity underscores that he could be (and should be) getting more.

6 responses to “Tom Brady rakes in another $2.35 million in royalties

  1. Yes, but how much is the less then honorable Patriots organization giving him under the table…….

  3. He should NOT be getting paid more just because other teams mismanage their cap. He is the greatest player in history because he has more will to win than anyone else. Part of that is not sucking up all your team mates money. The other part is just being a hell of a lot better in the clutch than anyone else. End result -the 6 rings and twice as many wins as 2nd and 3rd place combined!

  4. Well, Tom’s interest on investment probably exceed what he us missing in salary. While you have guys like rodgers that want another quarterback to do his deal first so that he can top him.

  6. This kind of data makes you wonder about the common wisdom that Tom Brady is hated by most fans outside NE. Pats fans have had 20 years to pick up their #12 over priced jersey to show him their respect, and there probably isn’t a home of a NE sports fan that didn’t have one by 2011.

    SO you have to ask yourself why is he STILL outselling every other player in the NFL. Could it be that JUST maybe, he more beloved by the nation as a whole than the media would lead you to believe.

