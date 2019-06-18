Andrew Hawkins joins NFL Media

Getty Images

NFL Media has hired former receiver Andrew Hawkins, who will have a multi-platform role with the network.

Hawkins, who begins in July, will host a variety of content on NFL Media’s digital and social channels, including new show formats and other engaging video-on-demand content, according to an NFL news release.

He also will appear as an analyst on various NFL Network shows such as NFL Total Access and Good Morning Football.

Hawkins hosts The ThomaHawk Show podcast on Uninterrupted alongside former Browns offensive tackle and current NFL Network analyst Joe Thomas.

An undrafted free agent, Hawkins played three seasons with the Bengals and three with the Browns. He caught 209 passes for 2,419 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.