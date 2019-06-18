Bills offering wedding at halftime of Patriots game

Getty Images

The Bills are trying to update their offense this season, and it will involve at least one hitch route.

Via the Buffalo News, the Bills are seeking a pair of fans to get married at halftime of their Sept. 29 game against the Patriots.

The team’s calling it the “Halftime Wedding Experience of a Lifetime,” and the winning couple (assuming there are multiple brides who would go along with this) will have a ceremony on the field with 20 invited guests, along with the day’s crowd.

They’ll also get a reception and custom Bills jersey’s (though hopefully not with Senorise Perry‘s number on the back).

The team’s posted a questionnaire for applicants trying to gauge their level of Bills fandom, though it’s unclear if the package includes a reception table for the lucky couple to jump through together.