Brett Favre posts about returning to play, quickly deletes

Getty Images

Is it time for another Favre Watch?

Probably not, but there were a few minutes when it looked like there was at least a chance that Favre was considering another run in the NFL. A post to Favre’s Instagram page on Tuesday suggested that the former Packer, Jet and Viking was gearing up for a comeback attempt.

“A true champion sticks to his or her calling,” the caption read. “I will be coming out of retirement and making my return to play in the NFL for the 2020 season. Stay tuned for more #news!”

The post was deleted shortly after it appeared, but lives on in screenshots.

Favre turns 50 in October and last played in an NFL game in 2010, so there probably wasn’t much chance of seeing Favre hitting the field even if the post showed a serious intent to give it a shot.