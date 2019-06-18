Brett Favre says his Instagram was hacked

Getty Images

There won’t be a fourth Brett Favre unretirement.

The Hall of Fame quarterback, who turns 50 in October, tells TMZ that an Instagram post expressing an intent to return to football in 2020 was the result of a hack.

If it was a hack, the hacker has no sense of creativity or humor. And if it wasn’t a hack, Favre may have simply been feeling a little neglected in light of all the attention that O.J. Simpson has received as a result of his recent social-media debut.

Favre has had a Twitter account since 2012, and he has amassed 320,000 followers. Simpson has 737,000 in less than a week.

So, basically, Favre has some gettin’ even to do. But he won’t be doing it by coming out of retirement at age 50.