Browns extending lease on practice facility through 2039

The Browns have agreed to another big contract extension, as they show signs of stability they’re not necessarily known for.

Well, at least for their building.

According to Mary Kilpatrick of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns have come to a verbal agreement with the city of Berea to keep their team headquarters there through 2039.

There were no details of the deal presented, as it hasn’t been written yet. But it’s bound to be sweet for the team, as the mayor sounded positively giddy about keeping his largest income taxpayer. The Browns paid over $3 million in city income tax, or about a quarter of the city’s annual income.

“I can’t express to you enough what that means to us,” Berea mayor Cyril Kleem said. “This is a really big deal for the city of Berea.”

The city owns the facility and leases it back to the team. The Browns moved there in 1990, and extended the lease in 2015 to go through 2029.

The final vote is expected in mid-July at the earliest.