Chandler Jones: Kyler Murray “an impressive player”

Kyler Murray came into the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick after winning the Heisman Trophy last year, which means there are high expectations for what the quarterback will do with the Cardinals.

It remains to be seen if he meets them on the field this fall, but his spring work was met with a lot of praise from his new teammates. Running back David Johnson said he thinks Murray will be “scary” for opposing defenses and cited the team’s leading pass rusher Chandler Jones as a source for how hard Murray can make life for defenses.

Jones said he’s also liked the way that Murray took command of the offense immediately after joining the team.

“Kyler’s confident, and he’s not a cocky player,” Jones said, via ESPN.com “For him to be the first overall pick, he’s a very confident player. He’s composed. I can see him construct, I see him getting guys together in the huddle, and as a young guy, that’s something that I admire about him. He’s good at grabbing guys’ attention. I’m not sure how tall he is, but I see his little helmet and I see a little helmet in the huddle. He’s grabbing guys. I’m just, it’s impressive. He’s an impressive player.”

That fits with wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald saying that Murray knows the offense better than anyone else on the team and the overall impression heading into training camp is that Murray’s done a lot to show his new teammates that he’s the right guy for the job.

  1. I liked Jones when he was in NE, but it seems he’s still smoking that synthetic weed… NE turned that pick they got from AZ into Joe Thuney, Malcolm Mitchell, 3 straight SB appearances, and 2 Lombardis. Jones, meanwhile, will be saying the same after the Cards draft a QB at #1 next year too…

  2. “I’m not sure how tall he is, but I see his little helmet and I see a little helmet in the huddle.”

    This is a funny visual

  3. As a fellow NFC-W fan (49ers) I have to say that this is a GOOD thing for the entire NFL. The more excitement that players like Murray can potentially bring to the game results in a benefit for everyone in the league, much like what Mahomes did last season. Good luck Murray, just not when playing the Niners. (wink)

  6. It’d be funny if Murray does well and the “nay sayers” have to admit that their teams got beat by a “midget.” That would be entertaining.

  9. This kid has speed and moves. I expect comparisons with Lamar Jackson once he gets on the field, but Murray is a better passer.

