Chandler Jones: Kyler Murray “an impressive player”

Kyler Murray came into the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick after winning the Heisman Trophy last year, which means there are high expectations for what the quarterback will do with the Cardinals.

It remains to be seen if he meets them on the field this fall, but his spring work was met with a lot of praise from his new teammates. Running back David Johnson said he thinks Murray will be “scary” for opposing defenses and cited the team’s leading pass rusher Chandler Jones as a source for how hard Murray can make life for defenses.

Jones said he’s also liked the way that Murray took command of the offense immediately after joining the team.

“Kyler’s confident, and he’s not a cocky player,” Jones said, via ESPN.com “For him to be the first overall pick, he’s a very confident player. He’s composed. I can see him construct, I see him getting guys together in the huddle, and as a young guy, that’s something that I admire about him. He’s good at grabbing guys’ attention. I’m not sure how tall he is, but I see his little helmet and I see a little helmet in the huddle. He’s grabbing guys. I’m just, it’s impressive. He’s an impressive player.”

That fits with wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald saying that Murray knows the offense better than anyone else on the team and the overall impression heading into training camp is that Murray’s done a lot to show his new teammates that he’s the right guy for the job.