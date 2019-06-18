Chargers will have 13 open training camp practices

Getty Images

The Chargers announced Tuesday they will have 13 training camp practices open to the public.

The team is holding its camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, California. The open practices are free of charge.

The Chargers report to camp the week of July 22 and hold their first open practice July 25 at 10 a.m. PT. They will have an evening practice under the lights Aug. 12.

Their open workouts will include joint practices with the Rams and the Saints. The Chargers will host the Rams in Costa Mesa on Aug. 1 and the Saints there on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16.