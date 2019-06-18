Daniel Jones gets booed at Yankee Stadium

AP

They’re not booing, they’re chanting, “Dave Gettleman, what did you doooooo?”

OK, they were booing. Fans at Yankee Stadium booed the crown jewel of G-man’s 2019 G-men draft class on Monday night, according to multiple print and social-media accounts.

There’s no video (yet) of Jones being shown on the video board at Yankee Stadium, but he apparently was, and he apparently was booed.

It’s not a surprise, given that Jones is the embodiment of the controversial decision to take a quarterback at No. 6 when Jones could have been taken at No. 17. Also, the fans still love Eli Manning — as evidenced by the hostile reaction when the team tried to bench him two years ago.

Gettleman specifically wanted a quarterback with the mental toughness to survive and thrive in New York, and Monday night’s experience is one example of what Jones will be facing until he survives and thrives on the field.

The rookie also can take some solace in the fact that, two years ago, Chicagoans booed Mitchell Trubisky at a Bulls game. They surely wouldn’t boo him now. Maybe, in 2021, New Yorkers will have that same attitude toward Jones.