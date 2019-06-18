Eagles will open one training camp practice to public

AP

The Bills aren’t the only team cutting the number of public training camp practices they’ll hold this summer.

The Eagles will hold one practice open to the public at Lincoln Financial Field this summer. The only other access to training camp practices held at the team’s NovaCare Complex will be for invited guests only.

Per Tim McManus of ESPN.com. fans interested in attending the open practice will have to pay $5-10 as an entrance fee. The proceeeds from those sales will go to the Eagles’ fundraising efforts for autism research.

The number of Eagles practices open to the public have dropped steadily since the team switched from holding camp at Lehigh University to their own facility.