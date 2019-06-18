Eagles will open one training camp practice to public

June 18, 2019
The Bills aren’t the only team cutting the number of public training camp practices they’ll hold this summer.

The Eagles will hold one practice open to the public at Lincoln Financial Field this summer. The only other access to training camp practices held at the team’s NovaCare Complex will be for invited guests only.

Per Tim McManus of ESPN.com. fans interested in attending the open practice will have to pay $5-10 as an entrance fee. The proceeeds from those sales will go to the Eagles’ fundraising efforts for autism research.

The number of Eagles practices open to the public have dropped steadily since the team switched from holding camp at Lehigh University to their own facility.

  2. This seems like a stupid move. What does it hurt giving the fans, particularly the kids, a chance to watch their players. The Bill’s training camps are a great sport to get autographs and actually talk to a player, I’m sure it’s the same everywhere.
    Short-sighted move!

  4. Dang just 1 eagles? KC has a ton of a TC practices open to the public. Just costs $5 to park outside of the “special event days”. Great experience for kids and fans.

  5. they say the game is for the fans . but at every turn pushing them away . TC is suppose to be a way for the working man to take his kids to see the home team with out breaking the bank. Thumbs Down Philly.

  6. I remember when the Eagles held training camp at Lehigh. All practices were open and free, radio stations would broadcast live, they would have autograph sessions, and the whole thing just seemed right. I’m not a big Eagles fan, but I lived in the area at the time and would always go up once a year just to make a day of it.

    I realize those days are gone all over the league, but it seems strange to me that teams would make what appears to be such a retrograde move to make themselves less open to fans and their money. It is certainly more proof that the NFL can do literally whatever it wants to do to their fans and the fans will just take it and beg for more.

  8. I used to go to the Vikings training camp every year when they held open practices in Mankato, MN. It was a blast, and I used to take my son with me. Fans got a chance to see the players up close, watch the practices, and get a glimpse of who was doing well and who was struggling. It was a great way to spend a day, and it was really cheap, too. I feel sorry for the Eagle fans, because training camp should be an opportunity for fans to bond with the team.

  9. This is actually a really smart move by the Eagles. They are a team on a decline. That decline will only accelerate a squandering a fortune in cap space on a injury prone quarterback. It therefore makes a lot sense to close the practices and conceal the rot. I could be wrong, but I see Haskins, Guice, the Bama Boys on D, and the Redskins as the ascending power in that division.

