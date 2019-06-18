Report: Falcons confident in getting deal done with Julio Jones

AP

In April, the Falcons reportedly were “not far apart” on a contract extension for Julio Jones. April has turned to May and to June. Training camp begins late next month.

The Falcons, though, are “confident” they can hammer out a long-term contract extension with the receiver before then, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Jones skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason program, reporting for the mandatory minincamp last week. He did not fully participate, taking a deliberate approach after playing with a foot injury last season.

Jones said last week he wasn’t sweating a new deal, confident that Falcons owner Arthur Blank is a man of his word.

The team adjusted Jones’ deal last year before training camp after Jones skipped the offseason program. He signed a five-year, $71.3 million extension in 2015, putting him under contract through the 2020 season.

Jones’ $14.25 million annual average currently ranks 12th at the position.

Jones, 30, made his sixth Pro Bowl last season. He is a two-time All-Pro and has made 698 catches for 10,731 yards and 51 touchdowns in his eight seasons.