Former Panthers RB Rod Smart missing, police ask for help

Getty Images

Former Panthers running back and original XFL legend Rod Smart has been reported missing, and authorities in South Carolina have asked for help locating him.

According to Andrew Dys of the Rock Hill Herald, police in Lancaster County, S.C. (just south of Charlotte) have asked for any information about Smart’s whereabouts, describing him as a “missing endangered person.”

The 42-year-old Smart was last seen on June 12 near Indian Land, S.C.

“Family and deputies have concerns about his well-being and safety,” said Doug Barfield, spokesman for Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Smart spent four seasons with the Panthers, and was perhaps best known for his XFL nickname of “He Hate Me.”

He was last spotted driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima (license plate PJR-1759). Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388.