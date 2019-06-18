Fred Warner working to build rapport with rehabbing Kwon Alexander

Getty Images

Fred Warner and Kwon Alexander won’t line up next to each other on a football field until training camp gets underway in late July. However, that hasn’t stopped the pair from trying to kick-start their relationship on the sidelines as Alexander continues to rehab from a torn ACL.

According to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Bay Area, the two linebackers were regularly side-by-side watching 49ers offseason practices when Warner wasn’t in the lineup himself. The two would watch from behind the units in the end zone to see things from the correct perspective.

“It’s good to stand back there because then we can see everything, from that point of view,” Warner said. “We go through close calls and seeing different adjustments that we’re making. Most of the time we’re just talking trash to the offense too.”

Alexander tore his ACL last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and appeared in just six games. He signed four-year deal with the 49ers in March. Alexander racked up 145 tackles with three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 2016, his most productive season for the Buccaneers. He had 97 tackles and three interceptions in 12 games for Tampa Bay in 2017 and made it to the Pro Bowl.

Warner anticipates being able to build the needed chemistry in plenty of time for the start of the season once they’re able to get on the field together in training camp.

“He brings a lot of energy,” Warner said. “He’s brought a swag to the group for sure. I’m looking forward to seeing him out there running around. I see him during workouts and he looks great.”