J.R. Sweezy sees “hundreds of similarities” between Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson

Getty Images

Due to their similar stature, comparisons between No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson were inevitable.

Both quarterbacks are comfortably under six feet tall and meld their combination of athleticism and passing prowess to lead their teams effectively. While Wilson has proven to be capable of doing so at the NFL level, Murray hasn’t had the opportunity yet. However, at least one player familiar with both Wilson and Murray believes the comparisons are justified.

Arizona Cardinals guard J.R. Sweezy has spent many years as a teammate of Wilson’s with the Seahawks and at North Carolina State. He spent five years over two stints blocking for Wilson in Seattle before signing with Arizona in free agency in March. According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Sweezy finds the comparisons between Wilson and Murray to be apt.

“I see hundreds of similarities,” Sweezy said. “I always say, we got to see this guy really play. I think he’s going to be just fine. But just to even be compared to Russell Wilson is a huge compliment.

“He’s going to back it up. I just love that he’s getting compared to him already and everything. He’s going to be great.”

Murray and Wilson were both drafted by Major League Baseball teams and have become highly skilled quarterbacks capable of throwing from inside the pocket and on the move. Murray’s production at Oklahoma led to him being the top pick in this spring’s NFL Draft, but now he has to show he can translate his game to the pro ranks as Wilson and Baker Mayfield have done previously.

Sweezy has liked what he’s seen from Murray throughout their offseason work together in the desert.

“He’s cool, calm, collected, smooth,” Sweezy said. “Make a mistake, come back, correct it. He’s on it, honestly.”