John Fox thinks Bears had the worst NFL offseason

Getty Images

John Fox’s ass may be out of town, but he can still talk about the most recent NFL team that employed him.

Via the Chicago Sun-Times, Fox pegged the Bears as having the worst offseason in the NFL.

“I think when you’re going to play defense, you’re going to lean on takeaways to help a young offense, and you don’t have a kicker, a reliable kicker, that you’re going to need those points from after some of those turnovers,” Fox said on ESPN’s NFL Live. “I think the kicking question is really big right now in Chicago. And I think that might be a problem for them in the season.”

While not having a clear-cut No. 1 kicker in June isn’t ideal, few teams ever fail to have a serviceable kicker. If all else fails, the Bears can grab a kicker as teams with two or more of them declare in-house competitions to be over.

The bigger challenge will be getting a kicker who has the ability to withstand the enhanced pressure arising from the overall double-doink circumstances, especially since the first game that counts will be played on a Thursday night in prime time, with every swing of the leg anticipated, scrutinized, and dissected.

Plenty of guys can kick. Not as many can thrive in that crucible. While the fact that the Bears currently don’t have an obvious option at kicker doesn’t mean they’ve had the worst offseason of any team in the league, the issue could indeed take on a life of its own. Arguably, it already has.