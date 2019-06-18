John Fox thinks Bears had the worst NFL offseason

Posted by Mike Florio on June 18, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
Getty Images

John Fox’s ass may be out of town, but he can still talk about the most recent NFL team that employed him.

Via the Chicago Sun-Times, Fox pegged the Bears as having the worst offseason in the NFL.

“I think when you’re going to play defense, you’re going to lean on takeaways to help a young offense, and you don’t have a kicker, a reliable kicker, that you’re going to need those points from after some of those turnovers,” Fox said on ESPN’s NFL Live. “I think the kicking question is really big right now in Chicago. And I think that might be a problem for them in the season.”

While not having a clear-cut No. 1 kicker in June isn’t ideal, few teams ever fail to have a serviceable kicker. If all else fails, the Bears can grab a kicker as teams with two or more of them declare in-house competitions to be over.

The bigger challenge will be getting a kicker who has the ability to withstand the enhanced pressure arising from the overall double-doink circumstances, especially since the first game that counts will be played on a Thursday night in prime time, with every swing of the leg anticipated, scrutinized, and dissected.

Plenty of guys can kick. Not as many can thrive in that crucible. While the fact that the Bears currently don’t have an obvious option at kicker doesn’t mean they’ve had the worst offseason of any team in the league, the issue could indeed take on a life of its own. Arguably, it already has.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “John Fox thinks Bears had the worst NFL offseason

  1. All of the sudden John Fox has all the answers for the Bears. How come he didnt have the answers when he was in charge of the Bears. Guy was a total fail

  5. Bitter failed ex coach has a negative opinion about an ex employer. Yeah, the fact that Fox’s ego made him determined to ruin Trubisky because he was upset they drafted a QB, without his input and the known fact that Fox hated rookies, doesn’t say anything about him as a coach. I hated this guy when he coached Carolina and hated him as a hire in the first place. The only good thing this guy ever did as head coach was pave the way for us to get Nagy. I hope the Bears win the Superbowl, like the Broncos did after her was fired. Just to solidify what a piece of crap coach Fox really was!

  9. I think the Bears made the kicking situation into a bigger deal than it had to be. They should have brought in a couple guys and had them compete. Instead they made this huge production of bringing in 6 guys and it took on a life of its own. It may sound like a nifty idea where the best guy under pressure will shine and leave the other 5 guys in the dust but in reality you’re going to have 6 guys who are all very close in skill level which will inevitably leave them all looking about the same with nobody looking awe-inspiring.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!