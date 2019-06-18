Leonard Floyd feels “very different” after healthy offseason

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd played every game last season for the first time in his NFL career and he’s followed that up with his first full offseason as a professional.

That’s given Floyd a chance to work on improving his game without having to spend time rehabbing an injury and the feeling in Chicago is that it has been a beneficial experience for him. Outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said Floyd has worked to “build his toolbox” over the last few months and expects that to allow him to put his natural ability to fuller use.

Floyd mentioned a couple of the tools he’s been working on while noting that the full schedule have him a chance to build off a strong finish to last season.

“Being violent and just going out with a mindset of getting to the quarterback,” Floyd said, via the Chicago Tribune. “I have to sharpen my tools. It’s been very different because I have been able to train and do all of the things with no limitations this spring. I believe I was playing my best football during the second half of last year after I really got over my hand injury. I felt like I was playing a lot better and I am looking forward to this year and just building off of that.”

The Bears exercised their 2020 option on Floyd’s contract, but putting all of the extra work he did this offseason to good use could speed up the timeline for his next contract.