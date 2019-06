Getty Images

With Kawhi Leonard possibly leaving Toronto after only one season, an idea for a PFT Live draft emerged.

What are the best one-year stints in NFL history?

Simms won the rigged coin toss (as usual), and he also received unauthorized assistance from Stats. So I won this one by forfeit.

Regardless, check out the selections, let us know whether you agree, and share with us anyone we may have missed.

