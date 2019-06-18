Matthew Stafford played with “broken bones” in back

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 18, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford made the injury report late last season, with a designation of a back injury for the last month of the year.

Perhaps because it never kept him off the field, nothing was made of it.

But team website writer Mike O’Hara said on a WJR podcast that Stafford was actually playing with fractures.

He had a broken back last year,” O’Hara said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “Broken bones in his back.”

When asked by his co-host if he was supposed to say that, O’Hara replied: “It’s been reported.”

(Narrator voice: It was not reported.)

Stafford clearly wasn’t himself over the last month of the season, but there was never any recognition (until now) the injury was serious in any way.

He was listed on the injury report with the back thing beginning after Week 13, when he took 11 hits in a loss to the Rams. He remained on the report the rest of the year.

Stafford has started 128 straight games, the sixth-longest streak by a quarterback in league history.

10 responses to “Matthew Stafford played with “broken bones” in back

  4. QB is playing with broken bones in his back, while the head coach is making them run gassers in practice and shows up late for meetings. Something sucks about that

  6. Even before I heard this, I truly believed that Matthew Stafford was the toughest QB in the NFL. This just solidifies that. But it’s absolutely dangerous to play with broken bones in your back.

  7. There are things that Stafford can be criticized for but toughness sure isn’t one of them . Hoping he has a huge year and gets the Lions into the playoffs .

