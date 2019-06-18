Mike Evans reworks deal again, Bucs gain some cap space

Getty Images

Wide receiver Mike Evans converted some of his base salary into a roster bonus earlier this offseason and he’s done it again in a move that gives the Buccaneers a bit more room under the cap.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Evans has converted $4 million of the $17 million in remaining base salary into a bonus. The cap hit will be spread over this year and the four years left on his contract, which leaves Tampa with $3.2 million in new space this year.

The Buccaneers have two draft picks left to sign from this year’s class. There’s room to get deals done with first-round linebacker Devin White and third-round cornerback Jamel Dean while keeping some money on hand for other needs that may arise at some time down the road.

Evans signed a new deal with the Bucs in March 2018 and set a career high with 1,524 receiving yards last season.