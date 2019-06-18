Packers to hold 13 open training-camp practices

Getty Images

Philadelphia’s decision to open only one training-camp practice to fans is looking more and more ill-advised as other teams announce their own training-camp schedules.

The Packers have announced their camp dates, which will include 13 open practices. Two of those sessions will happen in concert with the Texans, who’ll practice with Green Bay in advance of a preseason game.

The unique connection between the Packers and the community becomes obvious during training camp, with players riding to and from practice bikes volunteered by local kids, and a very family-friendly vibe emanating from the entire process.