Pat Bowlen’s family finds “great comfort” to see thousands at stadium memorial

Getty Images

The family of the late Pat Bowlen invited the public to Broncos Stadium at Mile High to remember the longtime Broncos owner on Tuesday and thousands of people showed up to pay their respects.

Those who attended the service were greeted by Broncos president Joe Ellis, moved through a room with memorabilia from Bowlen’s time as the Broncos owner on display and were then met by members of the Bowlen family.

“It’s been very comforting,” Beth Bowlen Wallace said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “It’s been an overwhelming time emotionally for all of us, but to see the fans and to see the players and the staff that have come through has brought great comfort because we realize, which we already did, it just solidifies how much my father meant to this community. It’s mirrored back to them how much this community meant to my father.”

Past and present Broncos were also on hand, including former wide receiver Rod Smith. Smith said that he didn’t think Bowlen would have cared for “all this fanfare about him,” but the days since his death have made it clear that Bowlen is well remembered all around the football world.