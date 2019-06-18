Raiders sign first-rounder Clelin Ferrell

AP

The Raiders took care of their first first-rounder Tuesday.

The team announced that No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell had signed his four-year rookie deal.

The Clemson defensive end was a bit of a surprise to go as high as he did, but the Raiders talked about his intangibles and leadership and character being central to the kind of team they want to build.

(Then they went out and signed Richie Incognito.)

Ferrell was a three-year starter at Clemson, helping them to two national championships wile registering 27 sacks.

The Raiders still have two unsigned first-rounders, No. 24 overall pick Josh Jacobs and No. 27 Johnathan Abram, along with second-rounder Trayvon Mullen.