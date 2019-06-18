Raiders sign Johnathan Abram

AP

The Raiders have taken care of some business Tuesday. They signed three draft choices, the latest being first-round safety Johnathan Abram.

That leaves only first-round running back Josh Jacobs unsigned, one of 17 choices league-wide not under contract yet.

The Raiders selected Abram 27th overall. He played two years at Mississippi State, appearing in 26 games and making 18 starts.

Abram made 170 tackles, including 14 for loss, five sacks, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during his time with the program.

He also spent one year at Jones County Junior College after playing for Georgia during his freshman year in 2015.

In 2018, Abram earned third-team All-America honors by The Associated Press after making a team-leading 99 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, five passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.