Raiders sign second-rounder Trayvon Mullen

Getty Images

The Raiders started the day with four unsigned draft picks, but cut that in half by signing the two from Clemson.

The team announced that second-rounder Trayvon Mullen had signed his four-year rookie deal. He follows fourth overall pick Clelin Ferrell, his college teammate at Clemson.

Mullen was named defensive MVP of the national championship game against Alabama, with an interception, a sack, and a forced fumble in that win.

The Raiders still have a pair of first-rounders yet to sign, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram, and there are 18 unsigned picks league-wide.