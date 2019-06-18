Rashaan Melvin a natural fit in Lions defense

Getty Images

Lions coach Matt Patricia calls Rashaan Melvin a natural fit for his scheme. He knows first hand, having had Melvin in 2015 when Patricia was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator.

It’s the reason the Lions signed Melvin in free agency after releasing Nevin Lawson.

“I’m a long guy,” Melvin said, explaining why he was a natural fit in the scheme, via Tim Twentyman of the team website. “I like to get my hands on receivers. Anytime you can have that kind of player, it’s good for the defense to strip routes.”

Melvin played for the Raiders last season, appearing in 14 games with seven starts and made 56 tackles and an interception. He also has spent time with the Colts and the Ravens as well as the Patriots. He has never stayed in one place longer than two seasons.

But the Lions’ preference for man coverage seems to fit Melvin, leaving him feeling at home.

“Anytime you can transition into a defense you’re kind of familiar with, in a role that you can play and help the team win, it’s good for the team and good for the player,” Melvin said. “I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to see what the future holds. Excited to see the progress we continue to make this offseason getting ready to come back for training camp.”