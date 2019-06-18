Ravens, Steelers will each host 15 practices open to the public this summer

Getty Images

The Ravens and Steelers don’t often see eye to eye, but they have the same view when it comes to opening training camp practices to the public.

It’s a different one than the Eagles have decided to take this summer. Both teams have announced their full training camp schedules recently and they will each be hosting 15 open practices this summer.

The Ravens will have 14 of those practices at their practice facility in Owings Mills and the other one will come at M&T Bank Stadium on July 27. In addition to a chance to see how quarterback Lamar Jackson is faring in the team’s new offense, that evening session will also feature fireworks for those in attendance.

The Steelers will have 13 practices at Saint Vincent College, their annual Friday night practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium on August 2 and a family-themed practice at Heinz Field on August 4.