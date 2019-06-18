Reports: Jets hire Chad Alexander, Rex Hogan

AP

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas is starting to fill out his personnel department.

There was word on Tuesday that former Browns General Manager Phil Savage is likely joining the team in some capacity. If that deal does come to fruition, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Savage will be working with Douglas and Chad Alexander.

Rapoport reports that Alexander has been hired as the team’s director of player personnel.

Alexander worked with both Douglas and Savage as a member of the Ravens organization. He has spent 20 years with Baltimore working mostly as a scout and was given the title of assistant director of pro and college personnel earlier this year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets have also hired Rex Hogan as their assistant General Manager. Hogan worked for the Jets as their director of college scouting before leaving to become the Colts’ vice president of player personnel in 2017.