Report: Jets likely to hire Phil Savage

Posted by Josh Alper on June 18, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT
AP

After the Jets hired Joe Douglas as their new General Manager, there was word that the team would be speaking to Phil Savage and Todd McShay about jobs in their personnel department.

McShay won’t be leaving ESPN to join his former college teammate Douglas, but it looks like Savage will be taking a job with the team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Savage is expected to join the team “barring a snag” in final negotiations.

There’s no word on a title for Savage, who was the Browns General Manager from 2005-2008. He worked for the Ravens from 1996-2004 and Douglas was also in the organization for the last five of those seasons. Savage also worked for the Eagles after his Browns stint was up, but his time with that team predated Douglas’s arrival in Philly.

Savage has more recently served as the executive director of the Senior Bowl and was the G.M. of the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football during their abbreviated season of existence.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Report: Jets likely to hire Phil Savage

  1. This is a good hire for the culture of the Jets front office. Savage was given his start by Belichick, and then worked under Hall of Fame GM’s like Ozzie Newsome and Howie Roseman (jury’s still out). When you look at the players those front offices have drafted, you have to have a little bit of confidence in the Joe Douglas / Phil Savage lead talent evaluation. Jonathan Ogden, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Jamal Lewis, Chris McAlister, Joe Thomas, etc.

  2. Browns fan here. Always liked Phil. Super scout tho. First time in that chair as Gm, I’m sure he gotten smarter after reflection on it, because he has talent. Unlike Farmer, Kokinis, Banner, Sashi🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!