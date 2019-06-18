Report: Jets likely to hire Phil Savage

AP

After the Jets hired Joe Douglas as their new General Manager, there was word that the team would be speaking to Phil Savage and Todd McShay about jobs in their personnel department.

McShay won’t be leaving ESPN to join his former college teammate Douglas, but it looks like Savage will be taking a job with the team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Savage is expected to join the team “barring a snag” in final negotiations.

There’s no word on a title for Savage, who was the Browns General Manager from 2005-2008. He worked for the Ravens from 1996-2004 and Douglas was also in the organization for the last five of those seasons. Savage also worked for the Eagles after his Browns stint was up, but his time with that team predated Douglas’s arrival in Philly.

Savage has more recently served as the executive director of the Senior Bowl and was the G.M. of the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football during their abbreviated season of existence.