Report: Michael Thomas deal with Saints could come before camp

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 18, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT
The Saints know that when it’s time to pay Michael Thomas, it’s going to cost a pile. They appear content for that pile to be the biggest in the league.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Saints and their star wide receiver are “progressing” on contract talks, and the team is “comfortable making him the highest-paid receiver in the game.”

That could move a deal within range of the start of training camp, because once you’ve agreed on that basic premise, the rest of it is just haggling.

The talks have been amicable, and Thomas said earlier this offseason it never occurred to him to not show up for offseason conditioning and voluntary OTAs.

Thomas has caught 321 passes in his first three seasons, the most for any player in their first three years in the league. That’s well ahead of No. 2 on that list (Odell Beckham Jr., 288), so it stands to reason that Thomas’ contract numbers are going to be huge as well.

2 responses to "Report: Michael Thomas deal with Saints could come before camp

  1. Before everyone starts bellyaching and throwing out names of other receivers who they believe are more deserving, seriously, just go watch some highlights and look at his numbers. He catches almost every ball thrown at him, no matter what. He’s unreal.

  2. Big, physical, tough, not afraid to go over the middle, ok enough about me now lets talk about Thomas lol, only kidding. He isn’t the fastest guy in the world but other than that what is there not to like about the kid? Ever since they made him a second round pick the kid has come in and worked his butt off to get to where he is today. He doesn’t complain, he never gets in trouble with the law, he is about as good as a WR you can find in the league today and more importantly he isn’t like his uncle. He definitely deserves the contract he is about to receive and I look forward to many more years of having him in the black and gold. Hopefully he stays healthy enough to keep smashing receiving records. Now let the haters do what they do best and hate. Right ariani?

