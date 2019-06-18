Rod Smart found safe after being reported missing

Getty Images

For NFL and XFL running back Rod Smart has been found and is reportedly safe, hours after he was reported missing.

According to Andrew Dys of the Rock Hill Herald, Lancaster County (S.C.) police said that Smart was found this afternoon, after he hadn’t been seen for nearly a week.

“Torrold Deshaun Smart was located this afternoon and is safe,” Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Doug Barfield said.

He had last been spotted on June 12, and officers put out word earlier today he was missing and “endangered.” Family and friends were concerned for his safety.

Smart spent four years with the Panthers, after his XFL career best known for his “He Hate Me” nickname.