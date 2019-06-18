Rodney McLeod expects to be ready for training camp

Getty Images

When Eagles safety Rodney McLeod updated his recovery from a torn ACL in April, he said he didn’t expect to be doing any on-field work before the offseason program was over.

McLeod was able to do individual drills at the team’s three-day minicamp last week, however. McLeod called it “a great feeling” to be able to reach that point and the progress leaves him feeling confident about getting the green light for everything when training camp starts.

“I think I’ll be ready for camp,” McLeod said, via NJ.com. “That’s been a goal since we set out and started this rehab process, so things are in line, right on schedule with where they need to be. I’m looking forward to this next month that I have to train.”

McLeod is in the final year of his contract after reworking his deal this offseason, so both he and the Eagles stand to benefit from a full return to health ahead of the 2019 season.