Seahawks will have 12 open training-camp practices

Getty Images

While Eagles fans are lamenting the fact that their favorite team plans to open only one training-camp practice to the public, Seahawks fans will be attending training-camp practices.

The Seahawks will hold 12 open practices, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. (That may or may not be coincidental, given the value the franchise places on its 12th man.)

One public practice will occur on August 3 at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell, Washington. The other 11 practices will be held at the team’s headquarters in Renton.

The Seahawks rebounded with a postseason appearance in 2018 after missing the playoffs the prior year. There should be plenty of excitement around the team during the preseason, especially with the addition via the draft of receiver DK Metcalf and the record-setting contract given to quarterback Russell Wilson.