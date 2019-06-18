Tuesday’s supersized #PFTPM is ready

#PFTPM

Monday’s #PFTPM was preempted by the annual visit of multiple NBC executives to West Virginia. The good news is they did not fire me. The better news is that we went clay-pigeon shooting and no one pulled a Dick Cheney.

On Tuesday, I tried to make up for Monday’s absence with a supersized show, one that extended beyond a full hour.

Plenty of topics were discussed, plenty of questions were answered. The whole thing can heard below.

Moving forward, you can subscribe to #PFTPM. We’d be very happy if you did. There’s an outside chance you would be, too.