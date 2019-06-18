Getty Images

Tuesday’s PFT Live unveiled a couple of tough quarterbacks on the Chris Simms top 40 countdown (Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott), and the process sparked this question: Who are the toughest quarterbacks in the NFL?

Simms and I threw out a few names and made a few cases for guys to be considered before realizing something very important.

They’re all tough. The job demands it. To get to the NFL level necessarily makes each and every NFL quarterback tough.

Sure, some may be less tough than others (we won’t name any names), but they’re still tough. All of them. Without exception.