Baker Mayfield doesn’t like Sam Ehlinger

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray had an awkward exchange with Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger last year. Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield could be having some awkward exchanges with Ehlinger in the future. And Mayfield surely doesn’t care.

“Sam can stay down there in Texas,” Mayfield said Wednesday on SportsTalk 1400, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That will stir the pot. He doesn’t like me and I hope he knows that I don’t like him either.”

Mayfield doesn’t like Ehlinger in part because Mayfield doesn’t like the University of Texas. And, in the spirit of the Red River Rivalry, Mayfield shouldn’t. Regarding the notion that Texas is back, Mayfield said, “They said the same thing when they beat Notre Dame a couple of years ago and they won like three games after that. I’m sick of that crap.”

The Baker haters will line up to chastise him for being unprofessional or immature or whatever. True football fans — and specifically true fans of the Oklahoma program — will love it. True fans hate the opposition, and they hate it when players are buddy-buddy with folks who play for an arch-rival.

While Mayfield won’t be making any friends in Austin, he didn’t have any in the first place. And that old-school mentality will serve him well in an NFL division where the Browns, Steelers, Ravens, and Bengals should hate each other.