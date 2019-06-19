Bengals to hold 10 open practices in Cincinnati

AP

The Bengals will open this summer’s training camp with a practice in Dayton that will commemorate the first game in NFL history and attendance at that session will be open to the public.

Fans in Cincinnati will also get chances to see head coach Zac Taylor’s first Bengals team on the practice field. The team announced that they will be holding 10 open practices in their hometown this summer.

Nine of those practices will take place on fields to the west of Paul Brown Stadium. The 10th practice will be a family day event held inside the stadium. Admission to all of the sessions will be free and Bengals players will be signing autographs.

As more teams have announced their training camp plans in recent days, it looks like the Eagles’ decision to open just one summer practice to the public is an outlier.