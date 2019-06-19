Champ Kelly announces he’s staying with Bears

Getty Images

Before and after Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly interviewed for the Jets’ General Manager vacancy, there was chatter about the possibility that he could take a job with the team even if he didn’t get the job.

Kelly didn’t get the job as the Jets opted to hire Joe Douglas as the replacement for the fired Mike Maccagnan. He also won’t be leaving his post with the Bears.

Kelly announced on social media that he is “blessed and grateful to continue the pursuit of the Super Bowl trophy” in Chicago. Kelly has worked for the Bears since 2015 and had an eight-year run in Denver before making the move to Chicago.

Tuesday brought reports that the Jets are hiring Phil Savage, Rex Hogan and Chad Alexander to fill out the upper rungs of their personnel department under Douglas.