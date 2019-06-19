Chargers announce sellout of season tickets

Getty Images

The Chargers announced Wednesday that they have sold out season tickets for the team’s final season at Dignity Health Sports Park. Yes, it shouldn’t be that hard to do since the stadium seats less than 30,000.

The Chargers have put individual game tickets on sale to the public, but fewer than 1,000 per game remain.

The question is: How many fans from other teams will be on hand each week? That was the problem the Chargers faced last season in not having a true home-field advantage.

The Chargers will move to the new LA Stadium in 2020, and last month, they put suites and 2020 general seating season tickets on sale to the public.

More than 26,000 seats in the new stadium have tickets priced between $50 and $90 per seat, per game with an associated, one-time stadium-seat license payment of $100 per seat.