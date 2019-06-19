Chris Harris thinks Broncos defense is perfect for him

Getty Images

Cornerback Chris Harris spent much of the offseason away from the Broncos before landing a new deal for the 2019 season in late May and joining the team’s final practices before training camp.

That was a small window of time to work with new head coach Vic Fangio, but Harris said it was productive because Fangio is “all about business” and “clear cut” about what he’s looking for from his players. Harris also said that he believes his skills are a great match for the things Fangio is looking for from his cornerbacks.

“It’s the perfect defense for a corner, especially for me,” Harris said during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show. “I can blitz, I get to do everything that I’ve been doing and more. He has the right scheme to get his DBs lot of interceptions, like we’ve seen with the Bears. I think they had almost 30 interceptions last year as a defense. In this system, I definitely feel like everybody’s got a chance to get their interceptions up.”

Offensive struggles have played a big part in the team’s 20-28 record over the last three seasons, but a return to the overwhelming defensive efforts from years past would still be welcome in Denver. Harris can play a major role in helping make that happen as he plays out the final year of his contract with the Broncos.