Cowboys sign fullback Ryan Yurachek

Getty Images

The Cowboys added some more blocking help to the backfield.

According to the league’s transaction report, the Cowboys signed fullback Ryan Yurachek.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived linebacker Justin Phillips, an undrafted rookie from Oklahoma State.

Yurachek was on the Raiders practice squad last year, and was waived in May with an injury designation. He caught 143 passes for 1,354 yards and 26 touchdowns in four years at Marshall, but only got three carries in his college career.