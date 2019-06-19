Cowboys will have most of training camp open to public

Getty Images

While more and more teams are cutting back on practices open to the public, the Cowboys didn’t become America’s Team by limiting access. They are having as many open practices as they usually do at two different training camp sites.

They will return to Oxnard for the eighth year in a row and the 13th time overall. It’s become the Cowboys’ home-away-from home.

The team charter arrives in California on July 25, with the first practice two days later. The Cowboys’ final practice in Oxnard is Aug. 15 before they leave for Hawaii for a preseason game against the Rams.

They will have 15 open practices in Oxnard.

But the Cowboys’ training camp isn’t over once they return to Texas. They have a contractual obligation to open practice at their indoor facility in Frisco.

The Cowboys have not announced the schedule of the open practices in Texas, but it is expected to follow last year. The Cowboys had five open practices in Frisco in 2018.

So the Cowboys likely have 20 open practices or 19 more than the Eagles.