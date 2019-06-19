Daniel Jones: I’m not paying attention to boos

AP

The immediate reaction to the Giants’ decision to select quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft was not a positive one and things haven’t really eased up over the last two months.

A prime example of that came in the Bronx on Monday night when Jones’s appearance on the video board at Yankee Stadium was met with boos from those at the game. Jones appeared as a guest on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday and the public reaction to him was one of the topics of discussion.

Jones said he’s had a lot of people bring that reaction up to him, but that he doesn’t plan to “internalize it” or spend much time thinking about it at all.

“I certainly don’t pay a whole lot of attention to it,” Jones said. “You’re aware of it. I’m focused on what we’re doing here and focused on trying to practice as well as I could these past six weeks and show some progress over these six weeks.”

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur’s final comments of the offseason program seemed to keep the door open for Jones to do enough to wind up as the starter this year, but Jones said he hasn’t specifically been told he can be the starter as a rookie. He did say that “everyone on our team is trying to prove” they deserve a spot in the lineup regardless of what outside noise is accompanying that effort.