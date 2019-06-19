Domata Peko wants to keep playing, preferably in L.A.

Getty Images

The Broncos informed veteran defensive lineman Domata Peko in February that they would not try to re-sign him. No one else has tried to sign him, either.

Still a free agent in mid-June, Peko tells TMZ that he hopes to keep playing.

“I think I have a couple more years in the tank,” Peko said, via NFL.com. “My agent’s trying to work some stuff out. We’re gonna see; just being patient with it and enjoying this time with my family.”

Peko said he’d prefer to play in one of the NFL’s two-team cities.

“I would love to play here in L.A.,” Peko said. “I’m all about L.A., grew up in Whittier. So, dude, if the Rams come calling or the Chargers, I would love to do that.”

Peko has 13 years of NFL experience, and he has started 16 regular-season games in 10 seasons, including 2018. He spent 11 seasons with the Bengals and the last two with the Broncos.