Ereck Flowers to open camp as a starting guard in Washington

Getty Images

As a tackle for the Giants, Ereck Flowers was a big bust, a ninth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft who was cut in 2018. Now he’s getting a chance to play guard in Washington, and he may prove that with a position change he can become an NFL starter.

Washington assistant head coach Bill Callahan currently has Flowers penciled in as a starter.

“Oh, yeah, I think so,” Callahan said when asked if he plans to open training camp with Flowers as the starting left guard, via the Washington Post.

Callahan said tackles who move to guard can have great success with some time to adjust.

“I see a lot of potential when we’ve moved tackles inside,” he said. “I think it gives us size, it gives us power. I think those are really good traits for the running attack and pass protection.”

It’s safe to say Flowers’ days as an NFL tackle are done, but as a guard Flowers will get a chance to show the Giants they gave up on him too soon.