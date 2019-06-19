Gerald McCoy: Reissuing No. 93 shows how Bucs feel about me

June 19, 2019
After defensive tackle Gerald McCoy signed with the Panthers early this month, he said he would “never say anything bad” about the Buccaneers despite the fact that they released him this year.

McCoy might not be dishing dirt on the team left and right, but he isn’t entirely at peace with how things went down with the team. The Bucs signed Ndamukong Suh shortly after releasing McCoy and gave him No. 93, which McCoy wore for each of his nine seasons in Tampa.

During an appearance on FOX Sports 1, McCoy said he understood the need to sign a player like Suh to fill the open spot on the defensive line. He took issue with giving No. 93 to a player on a one-year contract after the team held off on giving away the numbers of players like Warren Sapp, Ronde Barber, Lee Roy Selmon and John Lynch in the past.

“When all these guys left, they nobody wore their number,” McCoy said. “It was a sign of respect. I’m one of the best players to ever play in the organization. I’m gonna say it, usually I wouldn’t but so what. It kinda shows the respect and how they feel about me. I think it does. . . . It may seem like it’s just a number, but it’s bigger than that. It’s respect and that was a big part of the separation between me and Tampa. The respect they showed to me all offseason, it just wasn’t there.”

McCoy said he had no contact with anyone from the Bucs other than head coach Bruce Arians unless he ran into them at the team’s facility and also took issue with Arians going public with his uncertainty about how hard McCoy works rather than speaking to him about it personally. McCoy said the “silence speaks volumes” about how the team viewed him.

As you’d expect given those comments, McCoy said he’s looking forward to facing the Buccaneers during the 2019 season. He won’t have to wait long as his new team hosts his old one on Thursday night in Week Two.

  1. Would someone please remind me what he won while with Tampa? The guys he mentioned are either HOF’s, HOF finalists, SB winners, or multi All Pro/Pro Bowlers (back when going to the Pro Bowl actually meant something). He’s correct. He was a very good player for them. Let’s not get carried away though. I’ll happily admit I’m wrong if the Team is not re-issuing Martin Grammitca’s number and they are readily handing out McCoy’s…

  2. I think McCoy is a fine player, but pretty ballsy to group himself in with the likes of Brooks, Sapp, Barber, Lynch and Selmon.

  3. Bucs will be 5-11 if they’re lucky. The way the local Tampa news gushed over Suh and giving updates of him on vacation in France was embarrassing.

  4. He was only first team All-Pro 3 times. Laughable he thought there was any possibility of them retiring his number.

  6. This jersey number thing is stupid. Suh wore 93 in college at Nebraska, he wore it with the Dolphins, and he wore 93 last year with the Rams. The reason Suh didn’t get 93 with the Lions too was because Kyle Vanden Bosch already had it before Suh was drafted. He likes wearing 93. There’s nothing sinister here.

  7. When I leave my job and go somewhere else, I expect my previous employers to retire my 4 digit phone extension. Failure to do so is a great act of disrespect.

  9. Sorry, I like GMC and all, but he isn’t in the same category as the guys he mentions. Though, to be fair, the Bucs could have given Suh a different number, instead of one worn by a popular player for the last 9 seasons, and saved 93 for next season…this feels like they’re thumbing their noses at GMC in a way.

