Greedy Williams ready to work toward Hall of Fame goal

Greedy Williams‘ “humble stage” didn’t last all that long.

The Browns rookie cornerback — who got too much of his coach’s attention when he predicted a Super Bowl win before his first game — already has his eyes on Canton.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Williams and the other Browns rookies toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame Wednesday, and the second-rounder is hoping to reside there one day.

“It was great,’’ Williams said. “I’m just ready to get this season going and try to work towards being a Hall of Famer because that’s one of my long term goals is to be a Hall of Famer.’’

Williams, who clearly doesn’t lack for confidence, said he started thinking about earning a gold jacket when he was a freshman at LSU.

“I remember my first game, caught an interception and I said, when I get to the NFL level, I want to be a Hall of Famer,’’ he said. “My job isn’t finished until I have a gold jacket. It’s just one of those things me and my stepdad just sit down and talk about.’’

He’s not the first rookie to have high hopes (Joe Thomas made a similar declaration as a rookie and he may be right), and at least he’s ready to work for that honor.