Jets announce front office hires, promotions

The Jets announced their front office additions and promotions, with General Manager Joe Douglas hiring four and promoting three.

The team made official the hires of Rex Hogan as assistant general manager, Chad Alexander as director of player personnel and Phil Savage (pictured) as senior football adviser. Douglas promoted Greg Nejmeh to director of pro personnel, Dan Zbojovsky to director of personnel operations and Kevin Murphy to assistant director of pro scouting.

He also added Chris Nolan to the staff as a college scout.

“I am excited to add these four talented men to our group,” Douglas said of Hogan, Alexander, Savage and Nolan. “They will help us find the right players as we continue to develop our culture. You need to build depth in an organization at all spots and that includes the front office. Greg, Dan and Kevin are bright football minds who I’m happy to work alongside. We have a lot of good people here and this is only going to help us collectively move forward.”

Hogan was the Colts’ vice president of player personnel the past two years. He returns to the Jets after having served as the team’s director of college scouting in 2015-16.

Alexander arrives after a 20-year run with the Ravens, the last nine serving as Baltimore’s assistant director of pro personnel. He will work in tandem with Hogan, overseeing the daily operation of the pro scouting department.

Douglas and Alexander worked together with the Ravens as the new Jets G.M. scouted for Baltimore from 2000-14.

Savage is a longtime NFL executive who was the executive director of the Senior Bowl from 2012-18 and the G.M. for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football this spring.