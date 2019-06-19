Josh Allen: “It’s big” to have Cole Beasley in offense

Posted by Josh Alper on June 19, 2019, 8:26 AM EDT
AP

Wide receiver Cole Beasley has made no secret of his happiness to be with the Bills after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cowboys.

As you’d expect, the feeling on the Bills side after giving Beasley a four-year, $29 million contract is pretty positive as well. Quarterback Josh Allen called Beasley his “safety valve” and invoked the name of one of the league’s top slot receivers when discussing the impact Beasley can have in Buffalo.

“It’s big, especially for the type of offense that we run,” Allen said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com. “A good example, New England’s had Julian Edelman for a long time. Tom [Brady] trusts him, knows where he’s going to be, knows his body language. It’s no secret that we run a similar offense to the Patriots, and we want to utilize our slot guys, too, to make somebody miss and get up field.”

Beasley was sidelined for much of the spring after having core muscle surgery, but Allen said he’s “not concerned at all” about their chemistry as long as they are able to get a full workload in training camp. If they can get on the same page right off the bat, Beasley should find life in Buffalo more to his liking.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Josh Allen: “It’s big” to have Cole Beasley in offense

  3. Beasley plays above his shoulder pads that’s for sure. A lot of respect for him. Here is the truth though, as much as I agree with Beasley that he was limited by Linehan’s offense in dallas, he did not do enough to be versatile in even the most vanilla of offenses. He never learned to play on the outside and although an accomplished route runner, he never developed the entire route tree. Throw in his stature and ability of defenses to bracket him with an LB and you have a limited reciever in a limited offense. Despite the limitations, he was productive in Dallas. Bills fans will love Beasley’s heart and tenacity but don’t expect him to revolutionize the offense.

  4. The Cowboys were idiots for letting Beasley walk.
    Prescott will miss having a reliable outlet underneath.
    Why do you think they begged Witten to come out of retirement… They knew letting Beasley go was going to leave a big void in the Slot and Redzone. So hanging on to JW was a must.

    Beasley will do well in Buffalo.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!