Josh Allen: “It’s big” to have Cole Beasley in offense

AP

Wide receiver Cole Beasley has made no secret of his happiness to be with the Bills after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cowboys.

As you’d expect, the feeling on the Bills side after giving Beasley a four-year, $29 million contract is pretty positive as well. Quarterback Josh Allen called Beasley his “safety valve” and invoked the name of one of the league’s top slot receivers when discussing the impact Beasley can have in Buffalo.

“It’s big, especially for the type of offense that we run,” Allen said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com. “A good example, New England’s had Julian Edelman for a long time. Tom [Brady] trusts him, knows where he’s going to be, knows his body language. It’s no secret that we run a similar offense to the Patriots, and we want to utilize our slot guys, too, to make somebody miss and get up field.”

Beasley was sidelined for much of the spring after having core muscle surgery, but Allen said he’s “not concerned at all” about their chemistry as long as they are able to get a full workload in training camp. If they can get on the same page right off the bat, Beasley should find life in Buffalo more to his liking.